Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

LON:PDG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 1,951,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.63. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £268.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

