PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.25

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 5440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

