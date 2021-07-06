Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PEGRY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,412. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

