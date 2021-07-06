Peony (PNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,933.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $22,933.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,647,242 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.