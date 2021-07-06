Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $22,133.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

