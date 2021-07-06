Pepemon Pepeballs Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $688,609.00 and approximately $151,934.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $49.19 or 0.00144116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00959138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.