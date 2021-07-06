PEPS Coin Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $153,069.74 and $26.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00149746 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,625,371 coins and its circulating supply is 45,385,198 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

