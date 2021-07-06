PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

