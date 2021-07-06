PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.21. 76,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

