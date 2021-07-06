PepsiCo (PEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

