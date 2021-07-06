Peter Larocque Sells 3,062 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SNX stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. 7,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.31. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.