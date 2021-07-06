Peter Larocque Sells 3,062 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. 7,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.31. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

