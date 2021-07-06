PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 98,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 92.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.