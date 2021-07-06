PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

PGTI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 4,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

