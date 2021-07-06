Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $904,575.30

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 77.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $904,575.30 and $329.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,977.80 or 1.00056592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038451 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.47 or 0.01438436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00406174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00393663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005957 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004986 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,405,112 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.