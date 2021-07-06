PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $114,036.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

