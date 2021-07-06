Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.66 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $14,278.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00439974 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,413,392 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

