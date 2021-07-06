Phore Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $11,527.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00447799 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,414,364 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.