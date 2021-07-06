Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 13,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 411,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,300 shares of company stock worth $5,593,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

