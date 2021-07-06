Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.87 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.26 or 0.00024135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $12.43 million and $3.87 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,511,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,655 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

