Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 100,190 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.60% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 162,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,739. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

