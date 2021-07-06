Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 364,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.18% of International Game Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 389,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

