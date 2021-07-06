Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.14% of Property Solutions Acquisition worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAC opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

