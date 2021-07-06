Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $282.59 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

