Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,087 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,240.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,301.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

