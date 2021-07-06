Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

