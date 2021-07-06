Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.34 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,595,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $351.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,102. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.19. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

