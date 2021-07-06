Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.58 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

