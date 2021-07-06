Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.09 Million Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.31% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 1,445,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

