Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,947 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.59% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

