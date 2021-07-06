Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.46 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,664,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,199 shares of company stock valued at $65,550,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.39. 608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,767. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

