Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.48 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Priveterra Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

