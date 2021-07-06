Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.96 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $742,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

