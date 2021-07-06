Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.98 Million in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 4.68% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

TZPS stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

