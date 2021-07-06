Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.02 Million in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

FRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Forest Road Acquisition Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

