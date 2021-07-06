Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.05 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,048,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $31,987,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $20,304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,120,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU remained flat at $$10.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,778. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

