Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.23 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.