Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.29 Million in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.18% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $42,228,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

