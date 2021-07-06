Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,298,000.

TETCU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,311. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

