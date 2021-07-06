Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINMU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

