Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 397,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $441,000.

GNACU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 7,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

