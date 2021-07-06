Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 316,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.