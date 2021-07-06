Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4 Million Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

