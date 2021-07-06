Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 5.57% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,450,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

GNAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 5,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,756. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.