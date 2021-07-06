Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 18,239 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.