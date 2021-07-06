Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 59,003 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 59,003 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $2,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 804,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 271,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 298,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

