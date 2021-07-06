Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,655 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $331.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

