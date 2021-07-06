Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.92 Million Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.01% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 415,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

