Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 665,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,599. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.