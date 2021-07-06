Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $78,043,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $71,037,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
