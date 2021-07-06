Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $78,043,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $71,037,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

