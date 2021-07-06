Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRAU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

